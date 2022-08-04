Bff goals Kinza Hashmi cutely photobombs Saboor Aly’s video

Kinza and Saboor are the best friends.

They are both leading actresses.

The actress posted a cute video on Instagram.

Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly are the beautiful women in the entertainment industry like to hang out with each other, and Kinza and Saboor are the latest Lollywood BFFs to give a sneak peek into their friendship.

Hashmi and Aly are best friends even though they are both leading actresses. The two best friends have talked a lot about how close they are.

The Amanat actress posted a cute video on Instagram that showed how she and Saboor get along. Saboor seemed to want to take a quick selfie video because they were best friends, but Kinza photobombed it in a cute way by waving her finger.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) Advertisement

Saboor Aly was praised for her work in the drama series Mushkil, which she did with Kushhal Khan, and in the drama series Nehar, which she did with Areeba Habib and other people.

Moreover. Kinza Hashmi is currently attracting fans with the drama series Wehem, which also stars Zaviar Nauman in the main role.

Also Read Aiza Awan, Shehzad Sheikh, and Sonya Hussyn will appear in upcoming drama Pakistani drama serials are famous all around the world. As soon as...