Man cuts down tree, gets Karma from nature

  • Instagram user “videozaman1” posted the video.
  • It has been watched almost 83 million times and liked by 3.7 million people.
  • The men experienced “instant karma,” but luckily none of them was seriously hurt because the tree didn’t fall on them.
Trees take years to grow tall, but people cut them down in a matter of seconds for their own use, taking away the homes of birds, animals, and even their own oxygen. A video of three men cuts down a tall tree in a forest is going viral on social media. Then, something unexpected happened.

The Instagram user “videozaman1” posted the video. It has been watched almost 83 million times and liked by 3.7 million people. In the video, you can see some men cutting up a big tree with a saw. One man pushes the tree over, but instead of falling the other way, the bottom of the tree came toward them, changing its direction to hit the man on the left. The man was thrown high into the air when the tree hit him between the legs. He then fell off the tree, which left the other men dumbfounded.

The men experienced “instant karma,” but luckily none of them was

seriously hurt because the tree didn’t fall on them. “The Tree of Life almost killed someone,” one user said. Someone else said, “Revenge of the tree.” “Karma hits back,” wrote a third person.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kocabey Onur (@videozaman1)

