Meghan Markle branded ‘sinister’ for calling Archie ‘N-word’

In his upcoming songs, will Eminem reference the Meghan Markle podcast?
As part of the Sussexes' multimillion-pound partnership with Spotify, Meghan recently included...
Why would I give the exact people who are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the ones who adore my child? “Why would I offer a photo of my child to the very people who are calling my children the N-word?” asked Meghan.
Martin Daubney, an expert on the British royal family, told GB News in response to her remark, “She says it’s about truth bombs, but I think it has entirely burst in her face.”
“There’s an astonishing laundry list of allegations, ” “he added.
Mr. Daubney said the following in response to Meghan’s statements about Archie: “This idea that we’ve been unwelcoming and racist, I think, is cruel and terrible.”
“A heinous accusation of the most serious type, you can’t just toss something like that out there without providing any evidence to support it, ” “He became irate.
