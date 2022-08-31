Meghan Markle branded ‘sinister’ for calling Archie ‘N-word’

As a result of her remarks regarding Archie and racism, Meghan Markle has been accused of being a liar.

The Duchess of Sussex gave an interview to The Cut for their most recent article

During that interview she discussed the reasons why she withheld the photographs of baby Archie from the press.

Why would I give the exact people who are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the ones who adore my child? “Why would I offer a photo of my child to the very people who are calling my children the N-word?” asked Meghan.

Martin Daubney, an expert on the British royal family, told GB News in response to her remark, “She says it’s about truth bombs, but I think it has entirely burst in her face.”

“There’s an astonishing laundry list of allegations, ” “he added.

Mr. Daubney said the following in response to Meghan’s statements about Archie: “This idea that we’ve been unwelcoming and racist, I think, is cruel and terrible.”

“A heinous accusation of the most serious type, you can’t just toss something like that out there without providing any evidence to support it, ” “He became irate.