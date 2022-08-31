Advertisement
Edition: English
Meghan Markle branded ‘sinister’ for calling Archie ‘N-word’

Articles
Meghan Markle branded ‘sinister’ for calling Archie ‘N-word’

  • As a result of her remarks regarding Archie and racism, Meghan Markle has been accused of being a liar.
  • The Duchess of Sussex gave an interview to The Cut for their most recent article
  • During that interview she discussed the reasons why she withheld the photographs of baby Archie from the press.
Why would I give the exact people who are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the ones who adore my child? “Why would I offer a photo of my child to the very people who are calling my children the N-word?” asked Meghan.

Martin Daubney, an expert on the British royal family, told GB News in response to her remark, “She says it’s about truth bombs, but I think it has entirely burst in her face.”

“There’s an astonishing laundry list of allegations, ” “he added.

Mr. Daubney said the following in response to Meghan’s statements about Archie: “This idea that we’ve been unwelcoming and racist, I think, is cruel and terrible.”

“A heinous accusation of the most serious type, you can’t just toss something like that out there without providing any evidence to support it, ” “He became irate.

