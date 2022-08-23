Jackson’s nephew criticise magazine for labeling Styles King of Pop

Taj Jackson reacted negatively to Rolling Stone’s recent designation of Harry Styles as “The New King of Pop.”

Taj tweeted the magazine’s title, “How the new King of Pop ignited the music industry,” which featured the former member of One Direction and the compa

Taj wrote There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone

Advertisement

Taj Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, reacted negatively to Rolling Stone’s recent designation of Harry Styles as “The New King of Pop.”

Taj tweeted the magazine’s title, “How the new King of Pop ignited the music industry,” which featured the former member of One Direction and the company.

The legendary singer and performer’s relative slammed the media outlet, writing, “There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did.”

“Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired,” he added while clarifying that he has no hard feelings towards the Watermelon Sugar hit-maker, “No disrespect to @Harry_Styles.”

“He’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title,” Jackson continued.

Advertisement

There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title. https://t.co/td6SSSVkfX — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) August 22, 2022

Further clarifying his stance, Jackson shared a fan tweet that said, “This isn’t about Harry styles. It’s about rolling stone constantly disrespecting Michael Jackson and we’re tired.”

Advertisement

This👇🏾.

Notice how they never crown someone “The new boss” or “the new king” https://t.co/sbx4Mi0Uh8 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) August 22, 2022

The comments divided social media users, with some supporting Taj while others believing Michael Jackson’s reign as “King of Pop” has ended.

Advertisement

“There is only one King of Pop and no offence intended to Harry Styles but he’s not in the same league or universe as Michael Jackson,” one user shared.

“Harry is like every other pop star….. a Michael Jackson wannabe that will NEVER be anywhere near as good or as talented as the REAL King of Pop,” the tweet added.

Another Michael’s fan chimed in, “Your uncle worked way too hard for this,” as one added, “I’m a huge harry styles fan but no. He is not the new king of pop. There is no new king of pop.”

One user, however, disagreed, “That’s not how kings or monarchs work. MJ may have been the greatest king of all time, he may be the best king ever, but new kings can and will exist after him (even if they do pale in comparison).”

“No new songs in over a decade, no #1 hits in nearly 2, his reign as king is over,” the statement added.

Also Read Harry Styles is quite open about his personal life! Harry Styles a British singer, recently spoke about his personal life. Styles...