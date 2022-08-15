Millie Bobby Brown going to major in human services

Millie Bobby Brown has announced that she will be attending Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Millie Bobby Brown has announced that she will be attending Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, the identical location in which her smash Netflix series Stranger Things is set.

Brown, who became famous for playing Eleven on the smash Netflix sci-fi drama, recently announced her enrollment as an online student at the elite university in an interview with Allure magazine.

The Enola Holmes star, 18, will be studying remotely via the university’s human services program — a program she described as one where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.”

Later in the interview, Brown also discussed her plans on expanding her skincare line, Florence by Mills. “I don’t know anything about beauty and skincare that’s why I created this,” she admitted.

“I’m going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don’t know about because we’re young. Everything’s antiaging, everything is depuffing. We don’t know what that means,” she said.

