Mommy Syra Yousuf doesn’t allows Nooreh to wear makeup

Syra Yousuf is the only one who looks and is beautiful in a unique way. She is a beautiful woman who shows passion and love in her work and in her everyday life. Syra’s ex-husband, Shahroz Sabzwari, gave her a cute little girl named Nooreh. Syra loves her daughter very much. They broke up two years ago, and now Syra is raising her daughter all by herself and doing a great job.

Even though Nooreh Shahroz loves makeup, her mom, Syra Yousuf, doesn’t like it. In recent interview, she said that Nooreh wants to use her makeup, especially her mascara, but she isn’t allowed to wear mascara and that too for the cutest reason.

Earlier, Syra’s life is full of ups and downs, but her friends are always there to help her. No matter how bad things get, Syra is always able to get through them with the help of her loving friends, who she sometimes thinks of as her family.

