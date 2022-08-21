Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mommy Syra Yousuf doesn’t allows Nooreh to wear makeup

Mommy Syra Yousuf doesn’t allows Nooreh to wear makeup

Articles
Advertisement
Mommy Syra Yousuf doesn’t allows Nooreh to wear makeup

Mommy Syra Yousuf doesn’t allows Nooreh to wear makeup

Advertisement
  • Syra loves her daughter very much.
  • Nooreh Shahroz loves makeup.
  • she isn’t allowed to wear mascara.
Advertisement

Syra Yousuf is the only one who looks and is beautiful in a unique way. She is a beautiful woman who shows passion and love in her work and in her everyday life. Syra’s ex-husband, Shahroz Sabzwari, gave her a cute little girl named Nooreh. Syra loves her daughter very much. They broke up two years ago, and now Syra is raising her daughter all by herself and doing a great job.

Even though Nooreh Shahroz loves makeup, her mom, Syra Yousuf, doesn’t like it. In recent interview, she said that Nooreh wants to use her makeup, especially her mascara, but she isn’t allowed to wear mascara and that too for the cutest reason.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

Earlier, Syra’s life is full of ups and downs, but her friends are always there to help her. No matter how bad things get, Syra is always able to get through them with the help of her loving friends, who she sometimes thinks of as her family.

Also Read

Syra Yousuf grabs our attention with mesmeric beautiful attires
Syra Yousuf grabs our attention with mesmeric beautiful attires

Syra Yousuf is the only one who looks and is beautiful in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story