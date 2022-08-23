Pakistan going-through difficult time; says Hammad Azhar

Civil and human rights are being violated in the state

Inflation has increased three times compared to the PTI era

Exports have also fallen by 23 percent

KARACHI- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar said that Pakistan is currently going through a difficult time as the political and economic condition of the country is in a critical stage.

While addressing a press conference along with former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, Hammad Azhar said that everyone knows that civil and human rights are being violated in the state, while inflation has broken all records, and the incompetency of the government is at its peak.

He said that the price of petrol has decreased by 34 percent in the international market but the price is being increased in our country, the refineries are writing letters that we have purchased petrol at expensive prices and the refineries are full.

Hammad Azhar said that in July of this year, the production of electricity was reduced by 10 percent, the expensive plants in his era have also been closed and the people are suffering the consequences of their inefficiency.

Ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin said that inflation has increased three times compared to the PTI era.

Shaukat Tarin said that inflation has hit hard on the people as pulses have become expensive, while exports have also fallen by 23 percent.

He added that a big problem is ahead, no one will ask the government about the development budget of 300 billion spent in nine months.

PTI Leader Muzmmil Aslam said that the sale of cement has fallen by 48 percent and the sale of vehicles has also decreased, while the value of the rupee has fallen by 55 rupees in three months.

He said that a rupee three thousand one hundred billion loan was taken in June which PTI has not taken in three and half years.

