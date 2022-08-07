PDMA issues alert about more torrential rains in parts of KP from Sunday. Image: File

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about monsoon torrential rains in different parts of the province from Sunday.

According to details, the PDMA has advised all the Deputy Commissioners to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses.

The rains can cause urban flooding in Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and land sliding in hilly areas.

The PDMA control room is operational round the clock and people can contact on its helpline 1700 in case of emergency.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sent relief goods packages to flood affectees of Balochistan.

The relief goods include tents, floor mats, blankets, dewatering pumps, health safety kits, medicines and food items.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started survey to assess the damages in flood-affected areas of the province.

All the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to prepare assessment reports of the losses of crops, houses and infrastructure.

Sindh government has also earmarked an amount of two point five billion rupees for rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

However, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rain with wind and thundershower is also expected at few places in lower Sindh and north Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar thirty, Quetta and Muzaffrabad twenty-three, Gilgit twenty and Murree eighteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office, forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Leh and Baramulla and partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower in Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Shopian. Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh eleven and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade.