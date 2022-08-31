PM directs immediate evacuation of tourists from Kalam

KALAM: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the relevant authorities to immediately evacuate tourists from the Swat Valley and adjoining areas who were left stranded after roads were damaged by recent flash floods.

The prime minister arrived in Kalam to review the flood losses and oversee the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. He also directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to restore damaged roads on an emergency basis.

Upon the direction of the prime minister, a helicopter arrived there to airlift the tourists on an emergency basis. The prime minister directed to expedite the operation of shifting these people to safe areas.

On the occasion, the prime minister also met a number of people and tourists and inquired about their issues. He assured that the federal government would take all possible steps to assist them in this hour of need.

The prime minister said that he would be supervising all these measures. The prime minister appreciated local residents for their assistance. He said the government would not leave the affected people alone in these hard times.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his displeasure why construction on the course of river was allowed. He said it was not a suitable time for political criticism and assured that they would sit with the provinces to devise a future course of action after a joint survey was completed over the estimated losses.

He said an amount of Rs28 billion was allocated by the federal government which was distributed among the flood victims.

The prime minister further assured that he would ask the federal minister for communication and DG FWO for immediate restoration of the damaged roads so that connectivity links could be restored in the affected areas.

