  PTCL urged to facilitate DHA subscribers
Articles
KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged Pakistan Telecommunications Limited (PTCL) to facilitate the DHA subscribers with wireless devices, a statement said on Tuesday.

Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver said that in lieu of the non-functioning of their landlines and DSL due to the cables being stolen and the non-availability of replacement cables in PTCL stores, the subscribers in the DHA are facing serious issues.

This is not the first instance and has occurred several times before, he said, adding that the PTCL infrastructure gets stolen in broad daylight while the PTCL and DHA fail to counter this problem.

He said that the stealing of cables is causing huge losses to PTCL as cables are a costly item. It is believed that perpetrators sell the copper wire in the market and fetch a good price, the Unisame president added.

Thaver said that the subscribers are charged for the days the services are not available for phones, Wifi and smart tv due to the disconnection caused by the stealing of the connecting cables.

The Unisame council urged the PTCL to provide wireless service free for the period till the restoration of the connections.

The subscribers have cooperated in the past by not claiming any refund for the days the services were shut, the members said, adding that it is high time the PTCL considers and facilitates them with devices and wireless connections.

