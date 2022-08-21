PTI never campaigned against state institutions: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has said a conspiracy is being made to disqualify PTI chairman Imran Khan.

“The PML-N does not understand what to do. They are so nervous that they are clinging to TV channels. They have no idea what to do,” he said, while addressing a press conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

“Maryam Nawaz used to say we can gather a crowd on a call. She thinks that closed rooms can save her from public anger. I dare her to hold a rally at 24 hour notice like Imran Khan,” he added.

He said that the citizens of Karachi should respond to the violence that happened to Shahbaz Gul with their votes. “Don’t sit at home, vote for the bat,” he told the residents of Karachi who are voting in the NA-245 by-elections.

He said the MQM doesn’t understand the situation and should merge with the PPP. “Those who side with PTI are not weak. Over 131 people resigned on a call from Imran Khan, which rarely happens in the history of Pakistan.”

He said the PTI has never launched any campaign against the armed forces or state institutions. “Just listen to Rana Sanaullah’s speech in the Punjab Assembly. Listen to Khawaja Asif’s speech, he does not accept the sacrifices of 6 September and 1971 war,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said that a few days ago, Shahbaz Gill lifted his shirt and showed everyone that his back was turning pale blue. He further said that legal action is their right against threats given by Rana Sanaullah.

He said a campaign is being launched media censorship and firing journalists who are siding with the PTI. He said Nawaz Sharif was an absconder and there is dispute to bring and present him before the courts.

“A conspiracy is being matched to disqualify Imran Khan, If that happens, declare your country as North Korea.,” he warned.

“The dispute is on bringing Nawaz Sharif back and presenting him before a court of law for bail. Politics is certainly not for the faint-hearted,” he concluded.

