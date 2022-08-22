Punjab govt stands with PTI: Assures Pervaiz Elahi

CM Punjab and Imran Khan discussed current political situation of the country

KARACHI-Chairman,Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Chaudhry Moonis Elahi was also present in the meeting. The current political situation was discussed in the meeting.

CM Punjab expressed serious concern political victimization of PTI leadership. He said Punjab government stands with PTI in every way.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said arrangements regarding the security of Imran Khan and other PTI leaders will be ensured. He briefed Chairman Imran Khan about the political and administrative situation of Punjab.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan directed the provincial government to focus on public welfare projects, especially health card and Ehsaas programme.

The both leaders discussed measurers to provide relief to the poor people from the provincial resources.