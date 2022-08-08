Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to have a peaceful rally on August 13

The PTI leadership was forewarned by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday, he stated that only a peaceful rally in Islamabad will be permitted on August 13 and that they will not be permitted to cause mayhem.

He claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is a “foreign agent,” as certified by the decision of Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

He claimed that, PTI would be permitted to hold a peaceful rally on Independence Day in Islamabad; if not, it will be treated far worse than the one on May 25.

Sanaullah claimed that people who started the hate campaign against teh martyrs were misled, and that Imran Khan was deceiving the country. He also warned that Imran Khan will let people into a disaster if he was not stopped.

Also Read Aug 13 rally to be beginning of revolution, says Imran Khan ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said...

Advertisement

The minister denounced the harmful social media campaign against the military personals and went on to say that the entire country supported the Pakistan Army.

He further said that Imran Khan would be disqualified permanently when the reference against him will be filed in the Supreme Court.

The minister stated that PTI was currently issuing the government a one-month ultimatum, but added that it was meaningless unless the opposition party dissolved the assembly in Punjab and KP where it was in control.