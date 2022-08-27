Ryan Giggs’ ex Stacey left terrified as her £80,000 Range Rover Sport got stolen

Ryan Giggs’ ex Stacey was left terrified as her £80,000 Range Rover Sport got stolen.

She witnessed the burglars leave in the vehicle at 1.30 am yesterday in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

The incident was captured on CCTV in Worsley.

Advertisement

Ryan Giggs’ ex Stacey was scared when three hooded guys took her £80,000 Range Rover Sport. Stacey, a 43-year-old mother of two, witnessed the burglars leave in the vehicle at 1.30 am yesterday in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

It was really upsetting, a source stated. Her children were present and inconsolable. Stacey is claimed to be “traumatized,” and her children with former Manchester United hero Ryan Giggs, Zach, 15, and Liberty, 19, are said to be “inconsolable.”

According to a close friend of Stacey, who just divorced singer Max George of The Wanted, authorities used the car’s tracker to discover where it had been dumped.

The incident was captured on CCTV in Worsley, Greater Manchester. It was quite distressing, the insider stated.

“Stacey’s children are hilarious. They are now afraid and distraught. And after everything Stacey has been through with Max, it is unimaginable that this would occur.

“She immediately contacted the cops.”

Advertisement

They spent the entire night attempting to figure out how the burglars got into the house and her automobile. Fortunately, they discovered it, but the entire event is horrifying.

Yesterday, neighbors saw Ryan arrive to give Stacey a car. She and Max, 33, parted ways after it was revealed in The Sun that he had become close to his Strictly co-star, 21-year-old EastEnders actress Maisie Smith.

He was suspected of cheating on Stacey.

“Max cheated on me with Maisie,” Stacey confessed to a friend. He denied that anything had transpired when I questioned him about her. He referred to himself as Maisie’s uncle.

“I find it hard to believe he would be so impolite and disrespectful after everything I’ve done for him.

He lies like a dog. I experience betrayal. I confronted him about how close he was to her countless times. He always refuted it, though.

Advertisement

“I knew they weren’t just buddies; I had a gut feeling.”

Also Read Giggs ventures down as Wales mentor Ryan Giggs affirmed on Monday that he has surrendered as mentor of...