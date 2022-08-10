Salman Khan flaunts his ripped body in Gym

Salman Khan, a Bollywood actor, posted a shirtless picture of himself working out at the gym on Tuesday. The actor is seen standing in the gym next to exercise equipment and striking a pose for the camera to show off how fit he is.

He captioned the post, “Being Strong…” Soon after he shared the post, fans were quick to swamp the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

Salman’s next action movie, Tiger 3, won’t come out until the end of the year. Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif also play important roles in the Maneesh Sharma film. Emraan is said to be playing a bad guy in the movie that everyone is looking forward to.

Salman is also said to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action movie Pathaan, which is set to come out on January 25, 2023. The actor is also working on other things. He and Pooja Hegde will be in the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor will also be in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, a Telugu movie.