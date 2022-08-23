Scott Disick was dating Kimberly, hours before car accident

Scott Disick was seen holding hands with Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly.

The couple met for lunch just a few days before his car accident.

Disick had minor, non-life-threatening wounds.

A few hours prior to his accident, Scott Disick was photographed having fun with Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly.

Just hours before the reality star’s vehicle accident, Disick and Kimberley were spotted holding hands.

The longtime friends met for lunch in Beverly Hills last week, only a few days after the 39-year-old was seen leaving the glitzy Nobu restaurant with an unknown brunette.

The KUWTK actor and the Maggie May singer have previously been linked romantically, as suspicion followed Disick’s breakup with Kourtney Kardashian in 2015.

Photos show that the couple was seen leaving Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, August 21, in Santa Monica, California.0

A source later reported that Disick, 39, was involved in a crash while operating a Lamborghini SUV.

When the Calabasas car accident happened, Scott Disick was driving. Scott Disick had very minor, non-life-threatening wounds but chose not to seek medical attention. Family members picked him up from the scene, and at his request, his car was hauled away.

