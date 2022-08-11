Suniel Shetty is against boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar’s movies Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha were called for a boycott.

Suniel Shetty has spoken out against the trend to boycott films.

He said it was unfair and that the actors had worked hard on the movies.

Suniel Shetty has responded to the many calls to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, two movies starring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. He said it was unfair and that the actors had worked hard on the movies and had “good intentions.”

Suniel Shetty told the media that Aamir Khan could make five movies a year if he wanted to, but he only makes one movie every five years. He said that this is a respectable choice. He talked about how many movies Akshay Kumar has made and said that the actor has always made entertaining movies.

He said this about the trend to boycott social media: “So for that sake let’s not destroy an industry that has its own legacy of good people and people who probably at some stage make mistakes. But aren’t we humans too? Give one that opportunity. I only say it’s not fair. We can only pray that better sense prevails and this doesn’t happen and these two films work big time.”

People started to call for a boycott of Aamir Khan’s movie after they found an old video from 2015 in which he talked about the rise of intolerance in the country. During the recent promotion of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir asked viewers in a sincere way not to skip his movie.

He also said that, contrary to what most people think, he loves his country. “It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films,” At another event to promote his work, he also said sorry for hurting people’s feelings.

Akshay Kumar said the same thing about his movie Raksha Bandhan. At an event in Kolkata, he had said, “It is a free country, everyone can do what they want. But this all (speaking about the two big releases) helps the economy of India. We are all at the verge of becoming the biggest and the greatest country. I would request them (the trolls) and you (the media), don’t get into it.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, is a remake of the classic American movie Forrest Gump. On the other hand, Aanand L. Rai is in charge of the family drama Raksha Bandhan.

