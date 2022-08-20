The Cast Of Big Boss Like Show Tamasha Announced

Tamasha, which premieres tonight, will apparently have a format very similar to Big Boss, with numerous celebs making appearances in ways that are completely different from how we often see them act.

Tamasha, which premieres tonight, will apparently have a format very similar to Big Boss, with numerous celebs making appearances in ways that are completely different from how we often see them act. The first season of Tamasha will be hosted by Adnan Siddiqui, and we should receive a lot of entertaining material.

Coming soon, several extremely intriguing performers will join Tamasha and enlighten the audience. Browse the list below:

Omer Shahzad:

We are all watching him in Mere Humsafar as Khurram makes Hala’s life miserable. Omer is a highly honest individual who expresses his opinions in interviews with clarity. Let’s see how he does as himself on Tamasha.

Saeeda Imtiaz:

Most people are familiar with Saeeda Imtiaz from her role as Jemima Khan in the unfinished biopic of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Additionally, she recently appeared in Thori Setting Thora Pyar and Wajood, both of which starred Danish Taimoor.

Maira Khan:

Maira Khan has been working in this field for a long time. She has performed in numerous dramas. Her most recent performance in the play Cheekh was well-liked.

Rauf Lala:

The seasoned comic will appear in Tamasha as well.

Rauf Lala:

A really excellent musician, Nouman Javed. Over the years, he has been in the headlines for both his talent and the ups and downs in his personal life.

Faiza Khan:

Actress and model Faiza Khan is a recent addition to the field.

Nigah Jee:

The concert will also include choreography by Loota Rey from Quaid e Azam Zindabad and More Saiyaan from Party Hut Love, a favorite of the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Saim Ali:

Saim is a Tamasha contestant as well as an actor and model.

Aadi Adeel:

Aadi Adeel, a comedian, actor, and host will dazzle Tamasha with his charm.

Humaira Ali:

The show also features actress-turned-model Humaira Ali.

Umer Aalam:

Young recruit Umer Aalam, who we last saw in Pehli Si Mohabbat, has also joined the gang.

