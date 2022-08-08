The viral missing girl:  Nimra Kazmi accuses her husband Shahrukh

Nimra Kazmi is the missing girl whose case went viral and gained attention after Dua Zahra and Zaheer Ahmed’s cases.

During the uproar caused by Dua Zahra’s case, another case caught our attention when Nimra Kazmi, a girl, too went viral from her house. Later, it was discovered that the girl had been legally wed to Shahrukh.

After this occurrence, the aforementioned pair posted a number of videos in which Nimra Kazmi was wearing bridal attire and boastfully stated that she was now happier. All of a sudden, her joy and enthusiasm had disappeared since she had accused her husband Shahrukh of torturing her.

She continued by saying that she is tortured by her spouse and that she is unable to live with him any longer.

People believe that karma has finally caught up with her because she damaged her parents’ reputation and now desperately needs their assistance. However, the criticism is at its height and will undoubtedly continue for a few more days. Here are some further remarks. Let’s have a look.

