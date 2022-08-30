Advertisement
Third richest person in the world is Indian businessman Gautam Adani.

  • Bloomberg Billionaires Index, India’s Gautam Adani is now the third-richest man in the world.
  • He has taken the spot previously held by Louis Vuitton’s Bernard Arnault
  • Making him the first Asian to reach the top three.
Adani’s net worth has now reached $137 billion, placing it third in the world after Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Arnault sits at $136 billion.

According to recent reports, Adani, who was already recognised as the richest man in Asia, has become the very first person from Asia to enter the top three of the list of the wealthiest individuals in the world.

According to India Today, Adani is the proprietor of the Adani Group, which is the third largest conglomerate in India. Reliance Industries and the Tata Group are the two largest conglomerates in the country.

The business magnate is involved in a variety of fields, including the natural gas industry, airports, and green energy. The company’s next goal is to expand into the telecommunications industry.

