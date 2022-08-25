Uroosa Qureshi and Bilal Qureshi family pictures goes viral

Uroosa Qureshi and Bilal Qureshi are both famous Pakistani actors and a beautiful celebrity couple. After they realised they loved each other, they got married a few years ago. Both of them have two cute sons named Sohan and Romaan.

Fans love the couple because of how well they work together. Bilal and Uroosa love to share pictures and stories about their family with their fans. They also upload cute and funny family videos for their fans to see.

This time, the couple has shared the pictures with Roman and Sohan. Bilal said that many people had asked him about his son Romaan, so here are some pictures of him. Check out the pictures that Bilal and Uroosa have posted with their sons.