Vicky Kaushal begins work while jamming to “Koka” by Diljit

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most encouraging and talented entertainers among an ongoing parcel of stars in Bollywood.

The entertainer has demonstrated his strength on numerous occasions on the big screen with his parts in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Sardar Udham.

Aside from dazzling fans and pundits with his follows up on celluloid, Vicky likewise keeps his supporters via virtual entertainment engaged with his photos and recordings.

Vicky has indeed given his fans motivation to be awestruck as a couple of hours back, he shared another video while sticking to Diljit Dosanjh’s new melody, Koka.

Vicky Kaushal’s adoration for Punjabi music isn’t stowed away from anybody. The entertainer has frequently been seen cutting and showing his moves to different Punjabi melodies.

This time, the entertainer took to his Instagram story while going out in the city and sticking to Diljit’s most recent tune. While sitting in his vehicle, Vicky recorded himself as he lip-adjusted the verses.

The entertainer is seen wearing a shirt and with it, Vicky is seen brandishing a cool sets of shades and a cap. The entertainer appeared to be siphoned up to go for the afternoon.

A couple of days back, Pinkvilla solely detailed that Vicky is in converses with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 chief Anees Bazmee for a film.

The source said: “Vicky and Anees bhai have known each other for a while, and have been wanting to collaborate with each other. They recently even met at an award function and discussed the possibility further. They have an idea for the story, but they are yet to finalise the exact subject. However, they are keen to work together and will decide on a subject soon.”

In the mean time, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan and Sam Bahadur.

