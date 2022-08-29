Viral Video: Pakistan Army rescue a drowning man in Kohistan

The Pakistan Army rescued a man who was caught in a flash flood in KP’s Kohistan.

The military’s media arm said that the man could have drowned in the flood if the team hadn’t gotten there in time.

They also said that they made a brave attempt to lift the person safely.

Advertisement

In KP’s Kohistan, the Pakistan Army risked their lives to save a man who was caught in a flash flood.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Kohistan government made an emergency call, and the GOC of the Mangla Division and the Commander of the Mangla Brigade, who were on a flood assessment mission near Pattan, changed their flight to save the man’s life.

The military’s media arm said that the man could have drowned in the flood if the team hadn’t gotten there in time. They also said that the officers and crew made a brave attempt to lift the person safely.

Watch the video here:

In an extremely dangerous and challenging situation Pakistan army aviation pilots rescued a stranded individual surrounded in flood in Kohistan. An emergency call was made by Kohistan administration.@OfficialDGISPR

1/4 pic.twitter.com/N21j6JHWDx Advertisement — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) August 28, 2022

It also said that the Pak Army would not hesitate to save people in line with the Army Chief’s view that people are the most important thing.

Before the recent rescue, at least 110 people who were stuck in Khawazakhela were flown to Kanju Cantt in Swat by helicopter.

The Pak Army kept helping people in the districts of Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rajanpur who were hurt by flooding.

The Army had already flown 22 tourists out of Kumrat Valley, which is in Upper Dir in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. They had gone from the capital to Kumrat Valley, but got stuck there.

Advertisement

Also Read Pakistan Army pledges two-day ration to flood victims: ISPR ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army has pledged its share of two days rations to...