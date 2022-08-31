When Diana confronted Camilla about Charles’s affair, she said, “Don’t treat me like an idiot.”

Princess Diana mustered the confidence to confront Camilla Parker about the adulterous affair

She was having an affair with Prince Charles, and she was successful in doing so.

The Princess of Wales was able to corner Camilla at a party in 1989 and ask her about her relationship with Prince William, who would later become King of the United Kingdom.

Andrew Morton, a royal biographer, detailed in his book Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words how Diana once asked Camilla for a “short minute” prior to a confrontation between the two of them.

“I’m sorry I’m in the way – I obviously am in the way and it must be hell for both of you, but I do know what is going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot,” she told her, in extracts of the book being serialised by the Daily Mail.

“I know what’s going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that,” she added.

Camilla, as per Mr Morton, responded: “You’ve got everything you ever wanted – you’ve got all the men in the world falling in love with you, and you’ve got two beautiful children. What more could you want?”

Diana merely said that all she desired was her spouse and left it at that.