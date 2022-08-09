Zelenskyy requests that all Russian citizens be barred from entering Western nations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, is pleading with Western nations

In an interview with The Washington Post, Zelenskyy advocated for the ban, stating Russians “are taking over someone else’s territory” and that borders should be closed to them.

He continued by saying that until they change their mindset, Russians should “live in their own universe.”

Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, many Russians have left their country; some do so to avoid the consequences of sanctions, while others do so because they oppose the war and are concerned about Moscow’s crackdown on dissent. Although exact numbers are unavailable, estimates put the number of people who have left Russia in the high hundreds of thousands, if not greater.

Asylum is available for Russian dissidents, including journalists and activists, in a number of Western nations, and requests have increased significantly since the war started. Russian planes are no longer permitted to fly in most of North America and Europe, although citizens of Russia are still able to apply for visas to any of those nations.

Zelenskyy’s demand was criticized as unreasonable by Moscow, which asserted that any efforts to isolate Russians would be ineffective and that Europe must decide whether to foot the bill for Zelenskyy’s “whims.”

