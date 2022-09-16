According to Pankaj Tripathi, English is “a colonial language,” hence one shouldn’t be evaluated by it

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has said that speaking English is not necessary for success.

Instead, the actor urges others to communicate in Hindi because he personally prefers it to English.

It is what the actor refers to as a colonial attitude that is predominantly present in North India. “Mindset is that ‘agar success paani hai, toh aapko angrezi aani chahiye, varna failure ho jaaoge.’ English elite ki bhaasha samjh baithe, jabki who toh colonial language hai. People think ‘Angrezi bol raha hai, padha-likha hoga.

“Language is only a mode of communication, not a parameter of how much knowledge one has.” he continued.

“I can’t generalize and say everyone speaks Hindi, but majority do. Two-three percent, who belong to important departments on a set, speak in English.” the National Award-winning actor said when asked what language is used the most in the business and how he receives his scripts.

“Earlier, I’d get my scripts in English, and I wasn’t in a position to ask for them in only Hindi. So I’d write all my dialogues in that, as it is easier for me to memorize. Today, I only get my scripts in Hindi”, according to HindustanTimes.