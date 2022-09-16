Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to Pankaj Tripathi, English is “a colonial language,” hence one shouldn’t be evaluated by it

According to Pankaj Tripathi, English is “a colonial language,” hence one shouldn’t be evaluated by it

Articles
Advertisement
According to Pankaj Tripathi, English is “a colonial language,” hence one shouldn’t be evaluated by it

According to Pankaj Tripathi, English is “a colonial language,” hence one shouldn’t be evaluated by it

Advertisement
  • Actor Pankaj Tripathi has said that speaking English is not necessary for success.
  • Instead, the actor urges others to communicate in Hindi because he personally prefers it to English.

It is what the actor refers to as a colonial attitude that is predominantly present in North India. “Mindset is that ‘agar success paani hai, toh aapko angrezi aani chahiye, varna failure ho jaaoge.’ English elite ki bhaasha samjh baithe, jabki who toh colonial language hai. People think ‘Angrezi bol raha hai, padha-likha hoga.

Advertisement

Also Read

Pankaj Tripathi objects to the term “supporting actor.”
Pankaj Tripathi objects to the term “supporting actor.”

In several movies and web series, like Gangs of Wasseypur and Sacred...

“Language is only a mode of communication, not a parameter of how much knowledge one has.” he continued.

“I can’t generalize and say everyone speaks Hindi, but majority do. Two-three percent, who belong to important departments on a set, speak in English.” the National Award-winning actor said when asked what language is used the most in the business and how he receives his scripts.

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor wishes co-star Pankaj Tripathi on his birthday
Janhvi Kapoor wishes co-star Pankaj Tripathi on his birthday

Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the industry's most gifted...

“Earlier, I’d get my scripts in English, and I wasn’t in a position to ask for them in only Hindi. So I’d write all my dialogues in that, as it is easier for me to memorize. Today, I only get my scripts in Hindi”, according to HindustanTimes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story