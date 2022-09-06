‘Admit it, I’m your favourite costar’ Khushhal, Saboor shares banter

‘Admit it, I’m your favourite costar’ Khushhal, Saboor shares playful banter

Articles
The drama series “Mushkil” is finally over, and even though it had a happy conclusion, fans were sad to say goodbye to their beloved program. Fans flocked to the on-screen chemistry between Sameen (Saboor Aly) and Faraz (Khushhal Khan), which was electric.

Fans praised the tacit agreement between Sameen and Faraz. Netizens have grown to love the program to the point where they are calling for a second season of “Mushkil” because they want to see more passionate exchanges between the main characters.

We just observed the “Mushkil” couple having an amusing conversation on their final day on set. Since Khushhal played such a serious character in the drama, we didn’t think he was a funny guy.

Khushhal Khan had to photobomb at the back when Saboor was updating her fans on her final day of Mushkil on set.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

He kept interrupting her video with his hilarious antics and demanding that she name him as her favorite co-star.

