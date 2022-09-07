Advertisement
Aima Baig sets major style goals on vacations, See photos

Articles
WATCH: Aima Baig feels "Richie Rich" in the viral video

  • Aima Baig is a Pakistani singer.
  • The diva recently took to her Instagram account to share stunning pictures.
  • She is known for her popular songs like Befikriyan, Ehl e Dil, Kaif o Suroor, Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi, Hone Do, Yunhi Rastai Mein.
Aima Baig is a Pakistani singer. She got a chance to sing the songs for various dramas and movies. She took the start of her career from the popular show ‘Mazak Raat.’

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience. The diva recently took to her Instagram account to share stunning pictures. She looks absolutely gorgeous in the photos.

She captioned her post, “While we wait for our collab to come out soon – theres another first solo single by me waiting in the line. This year will be all about Music, one that sticks with you nomatter what.”

Take a look!

She is the part of this industry since 2015, but she has gained a lot of respect and love in that time.

She is known for her popular songs like Befikriyan, Ehl e Dil, Kaif o Suroor, Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi, Hone Do, Yunhi Rastai Mein, Item Number, Chan Way, Sajna Door, Be Adab Be Mulahiza, and many more.

