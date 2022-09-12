Advertisement
Akshay Kumar discusses his childhood sexual abuse in a throwback

  • Akshay Kumar is well-known in Bollywood for giving intense performances and being a fitness devotee.
  • The Khiladi actor has never been afraid to express his opinions on societal concerns
  • Whether it is child sexual abuse or the protection of women.
He emphasised the value of parents and kids having open lines of communication in order to protect the latter.

Akshay acknowledged that it was only possible for him to tell his parents about the awful event because to this two-way contact.

The actor of Airlift talked openly about the “terrible moment” when he was sexually abused as a young child in a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, according to the Bollywoodshaadi blog.

“I was inside a lift and the liftman had touched me inappropriately. As a child, it was a heartbreaking incident for me to deal with,” recalled the Rustom star.

He continued, “Since I had good communication with my parents, I told them about this incident. Later the same person was caught in another case and was found to be a habitual offender.”

Akshay further added that “young victims don’t need to hide things from their parents or loved ones”.

Additionally, the actor pleaded with parents and society at large to “show support to the child victim”. He claimed that by doing this, individuals would be able to protect their own emotions from distress and harm.

