Ali Ansari holds a star-studded Birthday dinner, See pics

Ali celebrated his birthday at a restaurant in Karachi last night.

Mariam Ansari, Kinza Hashmi, Sara Ali, and others attended his birthday dinner.

Saboor Aly looks stunning in a sleeveless purple top and black slacks for her husband’s birthday supper.

How can you ignore Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly’s mesmerizing and outstanding chemistry? This cute couple does everything they can to show off their interesting and sparkling chemistry.

Ali was recently observed celebrating his birthday at a restaurant in Karachi last night. Close friends and family members such as Mariam Ansari, Kinza Hashmi, Sara Ali, and others attended the birthday dinner. Saboor Aly looks stunning in a sleeveless purple top and black slacks for her husband's birthday supper.

Take a look at some of the stunning photos from star-studded birthday dinner!

Here’s some videos of birthday bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha says (@ayesha__says)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caption through stories (@captionsthroughstories)

