Edition: English
Alia Bhatt, who is expecting, starts to feel pregnancy cravings

  • Actress Alia Bhatt is about to enter a new chapter in her life with the impending birth of her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor.
  • In June of this year, she went public on social media with the happy news that she was expecting.

In recent images and videos, the 29-year-glow old’s has been undeniable, leaving fans smitten. Finally, Alia’s pregnant cravings have arrived! The star of Brahmastra gave fans a sneak peek via her social media accounts.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently expecting a child, recently used Instagram’s story feature to inquire about the greatest pizza shop in Mumbai from her legion of devoted followers. She put a query up on the site, “Guys, what’s the best pizza place in Mumbai? The need to use a bunch of emojis

Have a look:

Alia Bhatt pregnancy cravings

Alia Bhatt pregnancy cravings

Pregnancy news was shared by Alia Bhatt on Instagram back in June. Our kid is on the way,” she said. She tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April of this year after around four years of dating.

