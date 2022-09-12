Aly Goni speaks openly about his bond with Salman Khan

One of the most endearing relationships in the television industry is that of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Inside the Bigg Boss house, they started dating

As time has gone on, their relationship has become stronger.

The couple enjoys spending time together, and they frequently shared love-themed movies and photos of themselves on their individual social media accounts.

In a recent interview with Indian source, the pair opened up and shared some interesting personal information.

When asked which actor Aly Goni liked most, Jasmin Bhasin responded with Ranbir and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Aly responded with Salman Khan. He then went on to say that Salman Khan got him into the business. I feel like he’s my relative, he said, according to him. She said, “He is love for him.” Aly revealed that he had always believed he was related to Salman Khan in some way. He revealed that he used to dance to Salman Khan’s popular songs’ hook routines.

Aly Goni discusses missing out on films, keeping a positive attitude, and navigating the difficult time in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla. “I have signed films, but nobody knows it; I have signed films, but they never materialised. The producer and director occasionally had disagreements for various reasons, and other times there were other factors. I signed those projects, and then this issue arose, but I didn’t let that get me down,” Aly explains.

Speaking of Aly Goni, he has been actively making music videos since Bigg Boss 14 ended. Along with actively concentrating on his gym routine, he has been enjoying little vacations with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. They recently returned from a romantic trip to Spain and shared some special pictures.

Click here to view the whole interview with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.