Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aly Goni speaks openly about his bond with Salman Khan

Aly Goni speaks openly about his bond with Salman Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Aly Goni speaks openly about his bond with Salman Khan

Aly Goni speaks openly about his bond with Salman Khan

Advertisement
  • One of the most endearing relationships in the television industry is that of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Inside the Bigg Boss house, they started dating
  • As time has gone on, their relationship has become stronger.
  • The couple enjoys spending time together, and they frequently shared love-themed movies and photos of themselves on their individual social media accounts.
Advertisement

In a recent interview with Indian source, the pair opened up and shared some interesting personal information.

Also Read

Jasmin Bhasin finally breaks silence on Aly Goni’s marriage rumours
Jasmin Bhasin finally breaks silence on Aly Goni’s marriage rumours

Jasmin Bhasin plays Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil...

When asked which actor Aly Goni liked most, Jasmin Bhasin responded with Ranbir and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Aly responded with Salman Khan. He then went on to say that Salman Khan got him into the business. I feel like he’s my relative, he said, according to him. She said, “He is love for him.” Aly revealed that he had always believed he was related to Salman Khan in some way. He revealed that he used to dance to Salman Khan’s popular songs’ hook routines.

Aly Goni discusses missing out on films, keeping a positive attitude, and navigating the difficult time in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla. “I have signed films, but nobody knows it; I have signed films, but they never materialised. The producer and director occasionally had disagreements for various reasons, and other times there were other factors. I signed those projects, and then this issue arose, but I didn’t let that get me down,” Aly explains.

Also Read

Watch: Aly Goni congratulates Jasmin Bhasin for her new home
Watch: Aly Goni congratulates Jasmin Bhasin for her new home

Jasmin Bhasin, an actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant, has purchased a...

Speaking of Aly Goni, he has been actively making music videos since Bigg Boss 14 ended. Along with actively concentrating on his gym routine, he has been enjoying little vacations with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. They recently returned from a romantic trip to Spain and shared some special pictures.

Advertisement

Click here to view the whole interview with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story