Ananya Panday channels her inner kid on the streets of Rome

  • Currently on vacation in Italy, Ananya Panday is having a blast.
  • We bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off the actress and would want to pack your bags and fly to Rome after seeing her images and videos from Italy.
  •  The singer is seen posing in front of the Colosseum in the first image, looking lovely in a pink outfit.
Currently on vacation in Italy, Ananya Panday is having a blast. We bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off the actress and would want to pack your bags and fly to Rome after seeing her images and videos from Italy.

The singer is seen posing in front of the Colosseum in the first image, looking lovely in a pink outfit. The video that follows shows her navigating the streets of Rome on the electric bike. Ananya was decked out in a pink halter-neck dress with flowery motifs and sandals. As she walked around the stunning city, the actress had a touristic attitude.

 

In the meantime, speaking about her professional career, Ananya Panday most recently appeared in the action film Liger. This year’s August 25 release of the pan-Indian film, which also stars Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Deverakonda, was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Ananya’s next film appearance will be in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

