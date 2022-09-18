Anushka Sharma is heartbroken to see Virat Kohli off to T20I series

It’s safe to say that Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have the most fans of any Hollywood pair.

This lovely couple tied the knot in a small, private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

The celebrity pair is known as “Virushka” by their legion of devoted admirers.

Their sweet messages to one another have been dishing up couple goals left and right. In this regard, Anushka, who is in the United Kingdom filming her forthcoming comeback flick Chakda’Xpress, wrote a touching post for Virat about how much she misses him.

The actress from Rab Ne Bana De Jodi posted a photo with Virat to her Instagram account. In the description, she wrote: “Even being trapped in a hotel bio-bubble with this person makes the world appear brighter, more thrilling, and more enjoyable because of the stunning natural surroundings. Tweeting too much about how much I miss my husband, #MissingHubby.” The couple is seen posing at a scenic location. Virat replied to the post with a sweet message. In addition to Anushka’s heart emoticons, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and many more Bollywood celebs commented on the post.

To see picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, click here:

While this was being written, Virat was in Mohali, Punjab, getting ready for Tuesday, September 20, 2022’s first Twenty20 International against Australia. In Anushka’s film, she plays an Indian female cricket player named Jhulan Goswami. Prosit Roy helmed the project, with support from Clean Slate Filmz, which is headed by Karnesh Ssharma. She was most recently featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero, a 2018 film directed by Aanand L. Rai. Also, she and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021, hence this is her first film since then. Eventually, Chakda ‘Xpress will be available on Netflix.

In recent weeks, Anushka has also revealed some candid photos she and Virat took during a romantic coffee date in London.