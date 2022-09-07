Arcane is first gaming show to receive Emmy award

Arcane is awarded the Best Animated Program Emmy

Competing against shows like Rick and Morty.

Arcane had great hopes for winning the top prize.

Christian Linke and Alex Yee are the minds behind League of Legends, a streaming animated action-adventure television series. Awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation, Arcane, it appears, is the most recent information.

The first gaming show to receive an Emmy award is this one. It is also regarded as Riot and Netflix’s hit programme. Its list of accomplishments continues to increase and now includes victories at the Golden Reel Awards, Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, and Annie Awards.

After receiving an Emmy nomination in the field of animation for The Emmys 2022, Arcane had great hopes for winning the top prize. Popular series like Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Marvel, etc. have competed against the gaming show. Additionally, the Emmys concurred that the gaming programme had outdone them since it just exhibited greater attention to detail in its animation.

