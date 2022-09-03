Argentina rallies around Cristina Fernández de Kirchner following a failed murder attempt

Crowds in Buenos Aires’s capital city chanted, “We are all Cristina,” in reference to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

After the vice president of Argentina narrowly escaped an attempted assassination, thousands of her supporters gathered to condemn political violence.

Crowds in Buenos Aires’s capital city chanted, “We are all Cristina,” in reference to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

The gunman’s rifle jammed as he was aiming at the 69-year-old on Thursday night, allowing her to flee uninjured.

Although Ms. Fernández de Kirchner hasn’t discussed it in public yet, she waved to fans on Friday as she left her house.

Friday has been proclaimed a national holiday in Argentina by President Alberto Fernández so that people can “manifest themselves in defense of life, democracy, and in solidarity with the vice-president.”

In front of the presidential offices, in the capital’s iconic Plaza de Mayo, hundreds of thousands of supporters gathered with flags in hand.

The bullet didn’t come out, thank God and the Virgin, said Santiago Bianco, a 58-year-old teacher, to Reuters.

Claudia, 37, who would not give her last name, added, “For us, the notion that something like that might happen to Cristina is inconceivable. She continued, “We were protected last night from something horrific that we can’t even imagine.

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, a career politician, and contentious figure served as Argentina’s president from 2007 to 2015 and as its first lady for four years before that. Since 2019, she has served as vice president.

The moment she came face to face with the loaded handgun is captured on camera.

Ms. Fernández de Kirchner was in front of her Buenos Aires residence, surrounded by a crowd of people who support her defense against corruption allegations.

The pistol can be seen emerging from the crowd as she meets them. She initially displays signs of confusion as she ducks to pick up something that has been dropped to the ground.

Videos taken from several perspectives appear to show crowd members attempting to shield the politician from the alleged shooter, who was just centimeters away.

The gun was loaded with five rounds, according to President Fernández, but it did not fire when it was pulled back.

