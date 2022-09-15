Asad Rauf a former ICC Elite Umpire passes away

Asad Rauf, a Pakistani umpire, has passed away. Asad Rauf played first-class cricket for Pakistan and served as an ICC umpire in the past. Asad Rauf reportedly died after a heart attack, per sources. His sibling has attested to his passing. The family will make a later announcement on the times of his funeral prayers. Asad Rauf, a 66-year-old international umpire and former Pakistani player, had a successful umpiring career.

The top-ranked umpire according to the ICC, Asad Rauf officiated in more than 64 Tests, 139 ODIs, and 28 T20 Internationals. Additionally, he had overseen 11 Women’s T20 International games. He was a crucial umpire for the IPL as well, but tragically, the BCCI had to disqualify him as a result of an unfortunate incident.

Asad Rauf recently made headlines due to information on the continuation of his family’s business of buying and selling used clothing. He received a lot of appreciation for carrying out his duties cheerfully despite possessing the status of an international umpire. He said to his fans that he takes the pride in continuing his family business and he’s a happy man but soon after few months, he died of heart attack. May his soul rest in peace.

The news of his death shocked and saddened the fans, who expressed their sorrow over his passing and prayed for the umpire. Here are some remarks.

