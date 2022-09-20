Advertisement
At Koffee with Karan 7, Gauri Khan advices Suhana Khan on dating: see promo

At Koffee with Karan 7, Gauri Khan advices Suhana Khan on dating: see promo

  • Karan Johar has released a trailer for the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 7, which will star Gauri Khan.
  • The producer reveals secrets and offers dating advice to Suhana Khan.
  • Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor will accompany the producer.
On the upcoming episode of the show, the three ladies will spill a lot of beans while injecting humour, wit, and candid elements.

The promo shows the three divas discussing their personal lives, which include their daughters Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor.

In the trailer, filmmaker Karan Johar introduces the three stunning ladies and asks Gauri for dating advice for her daughter Suhana. “Never date two boys at the same time,” Khan replied.

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor joked that she would look fantastic with Hrithik Roshan.

Furthermore, Gauri stated that if she had to name her love story with Shah Rukh Khan, it would be Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan appeared on the seventh and final episode of “Coffee with Karan,” which aired recently. The audience was most likely kept entertained by the wit and humour displayed by the two of them.

