Gauri Khan is getting ready to return on “Koffee with Karan 7”
Gauri Khan, who is a producer, shared the news earlier today that...
On the upcoming episode of the show, the three ladies will spill a lot of beans while injecting humour, wit, and candid elements.
The promo shows the three divas discussing their personal lives, which include their daughters Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor.
In the trailer, filmmaker Karan Johar introduces the three stunning ladies and asks Gauri for dating advice for her daughter Suhana. “Never date two boys at the same time,” Khan replied.
Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor joked that she would look fantastic with Hrithik Roshan.
Furthermore, Gauri stated that if she had to name her love story with Shah Rukh Khan, it would be Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan appeared on the seventh and final episode of “Coffee with Karan,” which aired recently. The audience was most likely kept entertained by the wit and humour displayed by the two of them.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.