Edition: English
Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday is celebrated by Tahira Kashyap with a loving note

Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday is celebrated by Tahira Kashyap with a loving note

  • Ayushman Khurrana’s birthday is celebrated with a cute gesture
  • Tahira Kashyap, Ayushman’s wife, writes him a heartfelt note

Tahira Kahyap, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, writes him a lovely birthday card in which she refers to him as her “personal sunshine.”

Tahira shared a sun kissed picture on her Instagram and wrote: “Soulmate. Always by your side Happy Birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamal insaan ho.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Currently, Ayushman is 38 years old (14th September). A response was left on his wife’s page by the Dream Girl actress. “You are the best human,” he wrote.

On the professional front, the actor’s most recent appearance was in the Anek movie, which was his second project with Anubhav Sinha as director. Previously, the renowned director worked with Ayushmann Khurrana on the film Article 15.

