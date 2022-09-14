Babar Azam drops to 3rd spot in ICC T20 Rankings

Babar Azam drops down to number three in ICC rankings.

Mohammad Rizwan tops the table of ICC T20 batsmen rankings.

Babar Azam, who was the top batsman for over 1,000 days, has dropped to third situation in ICC International Cricket Council’s T20I rankings.

Babar, Pakistan captain was replaced by countryman Mohammad Rizwan and failed to keep up with his form in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

In the Asian competition, the star hitter scored just 68 runs in six matches.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram supplanted Babar to hold the subsequent position. India’s Virat Kohli likewise got a compensation for his presentation.

Kohli scored his most maiden T20 International century after three long years and scored a great 276 runs at the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

He improved a total of 14 spots to fifteenth by and large on the T20I player rankings because of his efforts.

Bar Azam needs to score runs for Pakistan as he is considered top batsmen in order to give a good start by scoring runs in the opening overs.

As the ICC T20 world is approaching Babar Azam needs to be in full form in order to lead and score runs if he wants to win the ICC T20 world cup that will be played in Australia next month.

