BLACKPINK has announced the dates for their international tour

BLACKPINK’s Europe tour has changed slightly since it was first announced.

The group will now perform in nine different European cities, beginning on November 30 and December 1 in London.

Their Berlin event has been rescheduled for December 19 instead of December 19.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK, the K-pop girl group, has announced the dates and venues for their upcoming North America and European globe tour.

Soompi reported on September 7 that YG Entertainment had unveiled the final details for the BLACKPINK world tour 2022.

It’s worth noting that BLACKPINK’s Europe tour has changed slightly since it was first announced.

The group’s tour now includes a stop in Copenhagen on December 15, and their Berlin event has been rescheduled for December 19.

BLACKPINK will now perform in nine different European cities, beginning on November 30 and December 1 in London and ending on December 22 in Amsterdam.

Also Read BLACKPINK reveals poster of upcoming song ‘Shut Down’ BLACKPINK's YG Entertainment unveiled the cover art for their next song Shut...

Advertisement