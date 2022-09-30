BOL Entertainment has always been producing quality entertaining content for its viewers all around and this time too the channel has been dishing out the most thrilling and exciting shows.

BOL Entertainment is always desirous of bringing distinctive and quality entertainment to its viewers and in a similar effort the channel is dishing out many thrilling shows to hit our screens this October.

So let’s spill the beans here, there is something special in the box for the kids. BOL feels so excited to dish out the show of kids “Chatti Ke Bachay Apsy Achay”, starting from October 1, that will captivate the kids every Saturday at 5pm.

Next in pot is “Akhri Khilari Kaun” hosted by none other than the morning show queen Sanam Jung.

The teaser of the show has been released and the viewers are excitedly waiting for the show to hit their screens. The show will kick off on October 3, and will be aired every Monday-Tuesday at 7pm.

Advertisement

The thrill has not ended yet as BOL is all set to make your evenings even more excited. BOL’s “Taxi Cash”, airing October 3, will make you experience an out of ordinary show that will keep the audience clinged to the TV sets. Taxi Cash will entertain the viewers every Monday-Tuesday at 9pm.

BOL has something more cooking in the pot for the viewers. The most handsome, lively and fun-loving artist Faisal Qureshi will entertain the audience with his exceptional show “Jeeto Ek Minute Mein”, starting October 5, that will be aired every Wednesday-Thursday at 7pm.

Starting this October, the shows will keep the audience clinged to the screens and will make the evenings even more fun.

Advertisement