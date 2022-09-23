Brahmastra sets a new benchmark

The box office performance of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is excellent.

The Kashmir Files was the first Hindi origin film this year to surpass the impressive Rs. 200 cr. nett mark before the release of the movie.

The movie still has a lot of momentum left in terms of box office, and thanks to discounted ticket prices in honour of National Cinema Day, on the fifteenth day of its run, it will surpass its highest single-day footfalls. National Cinema Day will be observed by the largest multiplex chains in India by offering movie tickets for just Rs. 75 on that particular day.

For day 15 of Brahmastra, multiplex chains in India have collectively sold over 6 lakh tickets. It has gone on to record higher advances than it did on its opening day or the second and third days, each of which added over Rs. 35 cr nett.

This has been attributed to the subsidised rates of Rs. 75, as previously mentioned, which have greatly aided in terms of footfalls. In order to take advantage of the theatrical buzz that Brahmastra has generated as a result of this offer, performances of the play have been scheduled to begin at 12:15 am. The number of shows will be lower than the first week, which means that the movie’s box office receipts are essentially set before the day even begins.

The film won’t benefit from the current of the day because it is almost completely full everywhere and has very little to no room for expansion. The exhibitors are currently able to accommodate as many shows as possible, but eventually they won’t be able to add any more. However, it is expected that India will record the highest footfalls in multiplexes on a single day, or the greatest number of people entering multiplexes in India.

The Multiplex Association of India acknowledged the overwhelmingly positive response. Pre-orders for Brahmastra or any other movie in theatres ought to be a blatant sign that the public is eager to attend at moderate ticket prices. Due to the overwhelming majority of the weekend audience choosing to see the movie on Friday, the advance sales for Saturday and Sunday are egregiously low. This ticketing weekend may permanently alter the box office trends in the Indian theatrical industry.