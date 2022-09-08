BSEK Karachi 10th Class result 2022 | SSC part 2 science group Result | Biek.edu.pk

FRIDAY: Today, Sept 9, 2022, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi announced the Matric 10th class result 2022 for SSC Part 2. 10th grade 2022 Karachi board exam results may be viewed. All Educational Institutes and Schools are able to access the matric board result 2022. The result can be checked on the board’s official website https://biek.edu.pk/.

How to check my Matric 10th class result 2022 for SSC Part 2?

How can I check BSEK Karachi 10th Class result 2022 by Roll Number?

For the 10th grade examinations in 2022, each student has been allocated a unique roll number slip. The Karachi Board Matric 10th Result 2022 Roll Number can be viewed by all students. You can enter your roll number in the given empty box to obtain the whole 10th class result 2022 Karachi Board card. Checking 10th grade Karachi board results by Roll Number is possible. Today, the Karachi board announced the matriculation exam results.

How can I check the Karachi Board SSC part 2 science group result by SMS?

The second way to view your BISE Karachi board matric 10th class result 2022 is to send your roll number by SMS from your mobile device. Send your Roll Number through SMS to 8583 to see your 10th grade results. Few students are aware of this simple approach for obtaining their complete SSC Result 2022.

How can I check my Karachi result by name?

If you don’t know the roll number, you can look up the 10th class SSC part 2 Result 2022 of Karachi Board by Name. The official BSEK Karachi website address is biek.edu.pk. However, keep in mind that you may not be able to check your 10th result 2022 by name on the day of the announcement of the results. You can access them by your name the following day.

How can I check my Karachi SSC part 2 science group result by Gazette?

Gazette is an official document that contains the results of all Karachi Board students. In the Gazette of the BISE Karachi 10th-grade results for the year 2022, the obtained grades and failed subjects are listed. You cannot obtain subject-specific grades from the gazette. The BSEK Karachi Gazette is available online shortly after the results are announced

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the date and time of BSEK Karachi Matric 10th Class Result 2022?

The result of Matric 10th Class Result 2022 for SSC Part 2 will be announced by the BSEK Karachi Board on Sept 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM.

What is the SMS Code to check BSEK Karachi Matric Result?

8583 is the SMS Code to check the Karachi board matric result.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “8583” to get your BSEK Karachi Board 2022 result via mobile SMS today.

How Many position holders Karachi Board will announce?

BSEK Karachi board will announce top 3 positions.