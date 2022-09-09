The longest-reigning monarch in British history is Queen Elizabeth II.

Huge diamond jubilee celebrations were held for Elizabeth lately as she reached 70 years on the throne.

The queen was born in 1926 and passed away in 2022 at the age of 96.

As her son Prince Charles, now King Charles III, succeeded to the throne, many people around the world, especially in the UK, were mourning the late monarch. The House of Windsor excels in PR, among other things. The UK plundering and plundering the wealth of the entire planet. Even so, most of the looted wealth from the sub-continent is included in London’s greatest treasures.

The House of Windsor continues to be respected by many in the formerly colonized globe because of the lingering colonial mindset and the goodwill the late princess Diana had in the world. As a result, many of our own famous people began posting updates and statuses on the Queen’s passing. Here are a few instances:

