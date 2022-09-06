Defense day reminds us of unity & determination of Pakistan, Chief of Pakistan Navy

Defense day reminds us of unity & determination of Pakistan, Chief of Pakistan Navy said.

Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that September 6 is a memorable day in our national history.

Pakistan Navy is trying to provide all possible help to the compatriots affected by the recent floods.

The Chief of Pakistan Navy Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi issued an important message on the occasion of Defense Day, BOL News reported.

According to the details, Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that September 6 is a memorable day in our national history. This day reminds us of the unprecedented unity and determination of the Pakistani nation against the aggression of the enemy.

He said that this day is a day to salute the unparalleled bravery and sacrifices of martyrs and veterans, while the Pakistan Navy is always ready to face the challenges of the present era.

The Naval Chief added that the Pakistan Navy is trying to provide all possible help to the compatriots affected by the recent floods.

He further said that today all the officers, men and civilians of the Pakistan Navy reiterate their commitment to defend the country’s maritime borders to provide a prosperous and promising future for the coming generations.

