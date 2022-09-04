District Administration Jamshoro orders to evacuate Manchar Lake

District Administration Jamshoro orders to evacuate of Manchar Lake.

There is a risk of the embankment of Manchar lake breaking at any moment.

The water level in the lake has started rising.

Advertisement

JAMSHORO: The district administration Jamshoro has issued an order to evacuate the area after the increase in the water level of Manchar Lake, Bol News reported.

According to the official directive by Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, there is a risk of the embankment of Manchar lake breaking at any moment, so people are requested to vacate the area and move to safer places.

He further said that pressure on the Manchar lake dam is from RD 54 to RD 58. The water level in the lake has started rising.

On the other hand, due to flooding in Manchhar lake, flood victims are facing severe problems like snakes and other deadly insects have come out in the area.

As per reports, Mohammad Qasim Malah, a citizen, was bitten by a snake on the closed RD 62. The victim was taken 18 kilometres away to Sehun for treatment.

Apart from this, rescue sources said that water waves started rising in the dams due to strong winds in the flood-affected areas in Dadu.

Advertisement

According to the details, water waves have increased the pressure on the ring dams of Juhi and Mehar, where a large number of citizens have also reached.

Rescue sources said that the work of strengthening the ring band by filling sacks with soil is going on.

Manchar Lake Irrigation Cell Officer-in-Charge Sher Muhammad Malah said that the water level has crossed the full capacity level of 122.8 feet RL at the RD-62 point.

According to Irrigation Engineer Mahesh Kumar, the discharge of water into the Indus River at its tail end near Aral Canal and Sehun was 7 to 8 thousand cusecs while an inflow of more than 100,000 cusecs is being recorded.

He said that trucks full of bricks were being brought to strengthen the weak parts of Manchar lake bank, while the flood water started submerging its banks at RD 100, 72, 62, 52 and 10 points.

Also Read