Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday is celebrated by Tahira Kashyap with a loving note
Annu Kapoor and Manjot Singh, who also played in the first Dream Girl, have reportedly signed on to reprise their roles for the upcoming sequel, according to press reports earlier today.
According to individuals familiar with the project, “Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh, who played a key role in Dream Girl, are on board the sequel too. Much like the first part, their character will be loaded with humour and bring in the laughs through the narrative.”
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushratt Bharrucha had key parts in the original Dream Girl. According to Indian source, the movie, which was produced and directed by Ekta Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilya, became one of the biggest hits of the year.
Ayushmann will now appear in the second instalment opposite Ananya Panday. According to the reports, Ayushmann’s most successful film to date is Dream Girl, which is generally well received. The staff has done an excellent job on the script and is fully aware of their obligations.
The sources continued, “It is currently being shot and isn’t truly a sequel done just for the purpose of it.
The sources further disclosed that the crew is actively filming right now in a studio in Mumbai.
The second half of 2023 will likely see the release of Dream Girl 2.
