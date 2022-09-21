Emily Ratajkowski discusses Adam Levine’s cheating scandal

Adam Levine issued a statement in response to allegations made by an influencer that he tried to name his child after Behati Prinsloo and that he cheated on his wife with her. Levine refuted the adultery claims, but the ongoing issue has now now drawn opinions from others like Chrishell Stause and Emily Ratajkowski.

Emily Ratajkowski seemingly addressed the infidelity scandal surrounding the Maroon 5 singer after her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, allegedly cheated on her, too. In a TikTok video, the model said, “I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age.” Emily further suggested relating to Levine’s statement about the scandal added, “If you’re the one in a relationship, you are the one who’s obligated to be loyal.”

Not only Ratajkowski but also Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause seemingly called out the singer for his recent statement as she wrote on Twitter, “Don’t speak for her. You’ve done enough.”

Following model Sumner Stroh’s accusations against Levine, two other models have also come forward claiming that the singer sent flirty messages to them and have shared details of their alleged conversations with the Maroon 5 frontman on TikTok. In the meantime, Levine who is expecting his third baby with his wife in his statement wrote, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”