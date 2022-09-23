Advertisement
Farhan Akhtar posts sweet photo of Shibani Dandekar, hearts melt

  • The Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is one of the most adored.
  • They are masters at capturing followers’ attention on social media with their mushy posts and images.
  • Both of them use social media frequently, and their Instagram PDA has their fans swooning.
Today, Farhan Akhtar uploaded a sweet picture of his wife and their pet, Tyson, to his Instagram account. The couple also enjoys dogs, and they frequently post photos of them together.

Shibani and her pet dog, Tyson, were shown cuddling in a photo that Farhan shared. In the photo, Shibani is sporting a black tank top. Farhan captioned this photo with “#tystagram @shibanidandekarakhtar.” Several days ago, Farhan posted a video of himself playing the guitar alongside his dogs, with the caption, “Sunday Sing-along with Jim and Ty #dogsarethebest.”

Before getting married, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dated for almost 4 years. Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, and directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ashutosh Gowariker were among the celebrities who attended their wedding.

Take a look at this image:

Farhan will be donning the director’s hat for the first time in a long time on the job front. He will be the director of the Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif-starring movie “Jee Le Zaraa.” The shooting will begin in 2019.

